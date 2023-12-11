HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM talking up transformative GDP but what matters is annual growth rates over longer period: Congress

The Congress’ attack comes after Mr. Modi said last week that the GDP growth figure for the second quarter of this fiscal year displayed the resilience and strength of the Indian economy

December 11, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. File.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on December 10 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are “repeatedly talking up” transformative GDP growth based on the recent July-September numbers but what matters more is annual growth rates over a longer period.

Annual average GDP growth rate during the UPA government was 8.1% against 5.4% under the current dispensation, it added.

The Congress’ attack comes after Mr. Modi said last week that the GDP growth figure for the second quarter of this fiscal year displayed the resilience and strength of the Indian economy amid testing times globally.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, said, “The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister are repeatedly talking up the ‘transformative GDP growth in India’ based on the recent numbers for July-September 2023”. But if you leave aside quarterly growth numbers, which could be high or low for a number of reasons, What matters a lot more – to understand how well the economy is doing – is annual growth rates over a longer period of time,” he said.

“Annual average GDP growth rate when Dr. Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister: 8.1%. Annual average GDP growth rate so far under Prime Minister Narendra Modi: 5.4%,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Which is truly transformative, he asked.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over “increasing” unemployment and price rise.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.