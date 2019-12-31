National

PM spreading untruths: Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

‘He tagged video full of wrong facts’

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using a video of the spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev backing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to mobilise support for the contentious law.

In a tweet, Mr. Yechury said the PM used “blatant untruths” during his recent speech at the Ram Lila Maidan on CAA and tagged a fact check of Sadhguru’s video with it.

“The whole edifice of Modi’s deception around NRC-NPR-CAA is built on the support of these people who don’t even know if they have read the Act. What Modi thinks to be a ‘lucid explanation’ is so full of misinformation and so wrong on facts, that a fact-check can be done by anyone,” Mr. Yechury said.

Earlier, the Twitter handle of Mr. Modi’s personal website also had a message saying the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.

The message was posted with the hashtag “India Supports CAA”.

It also asked people to share content, graphics and videos from the prime minister’s NaMo app to show their support for the law, which has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

