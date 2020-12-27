PM spoke on everything but farmers: Cong.

New Delhi

27 December 2020 21:43 IST

‘He spoke on everything but the farmers’ agitation’

The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “showing insensitivity” towards farmers. The party said while Mr. Modi spoke on everything from “garbage to animals” in his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast of the year, he did not mention the farmers’ agitation.

Congress MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu said the Union government, before its next meeting with farmers, should withdraw the clause of penalty for stubble burning in the farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 in its entirety.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on garbage to animals in his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but did not speak a word about the farmers’ agitation. Surely, a Prime Minister who as a tea-seller has spent time on railway platforms should understand the pains of the farmers,” Mr. Bittu said at a press conference here.

Mr. Bittu said many soldiers posted at the borders with Pakistan and China too had requested the government to intervene at the earliest, so that their parents can return home.

“We don’t understand what the government wants? The farmers have been sitting on protest for 32 days now, many have died due the biting cold. Does the government want their blood,” he asked.