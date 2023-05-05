PM should be cautious while talking about terrorism in Kerala: Chennithala’s comeback on PM Modi’s ‘Congress nurtures terrorism’ comment

May 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not “defame” the people of Kerala for the sake of getting some votes in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who has earlier served as the Home Minister of Kerala, said on Friday.

Hitting back at Mr. Modi for his speech in Ballari, where the Prime Minister accused the Congress of “nurturing” terrorism and cited how the party has opposed The Kerala Story for vote bank politics, Mr. Chennithala told The Hindu that the film is “part of Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS] propaganda” to divide the people of Kerala.

“ The Kerala Story film is totally false because they say 32,000 women converted to Islam and were sent to Islamic State (IS). I was the Home Minister [in Kerala] seven years back and I know what is happening in and out in my State,” asserted the veteran Congress leader.

“The story is false and it has been engineered by BJP and RSS to create division among the people of Kerala. Their [BJP-RSS] effort is to defame Kerala, in the eyes of the people of India and outside. None in our State believes this story,” added Mr. Chennithala.

He noted that the BJP has adopted this tactic to get a foothold in the State as its vote share was below 10% in the last Assembly election and it doesn’t have a single MLA.

“Every religion exists in our State and people of every religion are living very peacefully. My son is an IRS officer who has married a Christian. We accepted and happily organised the wedding. In any progressive society such inter-faith marriages take place,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said that Kerala — that has been ruled either by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) or CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) — has hardly seen any terror attack.

“Let the Prime Minister cite an example [of terror attack] in our regime or LDF regime. Even though there are political and religious differences, people happily co-exist but the BJP wants to inject communal venom. The Prime Minister of India should be more cautious when he speaks of terror in Kerala. He should not speak like this for merely getting votes. This story to influence the people of Karnataka is very wrong,” the Congress leader said.

“Mr. Modi doesn’t need to give us lessons on terrorism as we have lost two of our former Prime Ministers, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, to terrorism,” he added.

The Congress leader claimed that the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders have now started to focus on polarising issues as their Karnataka government can’t showcase any achievement other than the “label of being a 40% commission sarkar”.

“For four years, the BJP government is in power. But the State leaders as well as Central leaders cannot talk about their achievements in Karnataka. They are only talking about things that can flare up communal passion. We have given five guarantees to the people of Karnataka but the BJP says nothing about the future of the State,” he said.