Coronavirus | PM Modi seeks scaling up of sero-surveys, testing

Modi calls for vigilance against virus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19, including testing technologies, contact tracing, drugs and therapeutics, said a press release by the government.

At the meeting, calling for continued vigilance and a high state of preparedness against the pandemic, Mr. Modi directed that both sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up.

He said the facility to get tested regularly, speedily and inexpensively must be available to all at the earliest.

Global solutions

“He also reiterated the country’s resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world,” said the release.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials.

The Prime Minister also took stock of the Health Ministry’s comprehensive distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines. This includes mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery.