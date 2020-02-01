PM seeks feedback on J&K from Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought feedback from the 37 Union Ministers who visited Jammu and Kashmir as part of an outreach initiative from January 18-23. The Ministers have been asked to fill a form comprising six questions on whether the development initiatives of the Centre had percolated downwards and benefited the people. A senior government official said there were strict instructions from the Prime Minister to not give any political speeches in J&K and instead focus on the work done post-August 5.

J&K was placed under severe restrictions since August 5, 2019 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved two Bills in the Rajya Sabha to revoke the special status of J&K under Article 370 and downgrade and bifurcate the State into Union Territories.

So far, 14 ministers have submitted their replies. Most ministers visited Jammu region as Kashmir Valley was covered in snow. A senior government official said that Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has been asked to compile the feedback and prepare the report. The official said this was the first in the series of visits planned by the Centre.