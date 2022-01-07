PM security breach | SC asks Centre, Punjab committees not to proceed with probe till Monday

The court directs HC Registrar General to secure records on security arrangements for PM’s visit

The Supreme Court has orally directed two committees probing security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab, not to proceed further till Monday, the next hearing in the case.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana directed the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to seize and secure records of security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab. It also directed the Punjab government, including police authorities, SPG in charge of PM security, and other central and State agencies to co-operate and assist the Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to seize and protect the records.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said the lapse raises an angle of potential cross border terrorism. "It could have led to an international embarassment regarding the PM's security. The investigation should rise above central and State politics," he said.

While Punjab government agreed the incident was "very, very grave," it said it was open to a neutral investigation.

Both Centre and Punjab exchanged allegations against the neutrality of their respective committees.

The Union government and Punjab government have separately set up committees to probe the breach of security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab.

The incident happened when the Prime Minister was travelling by road to an event at Ferozepur on January 5. It is reported that protesting farmers blocked the road en route the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.