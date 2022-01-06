PM Modi security breach: President Kovind expresses concern

New Delhi

06 January 2022 13:34 IST

Mr. Modi is likely to meet the President over the issue.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, January 6, 2022, expressed concern over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Punjab on January 5, government sources said.

Also read: Lapse during PM’s Punjab visit: SC may take up plea for probe tomorrow

Mr. Modi is also scheduled to meet Mr. Kovind over the issue.

Advertising

Advertising

In a major security lapse, the Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

The Punjab government on January 6, constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a "thorough probe" into lapses during Mr. Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.