National Girl Child Day: PM Modi says girls are change-makers

January 24, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said girls were change-makers and his government was making every effort to give them opportunities to learn, grow and thrive. The Central government said it had asked the States and union territories to conduct a special five-day campaign at the grassroots to make people aware of the importance of the girl child.

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, Mr. Modi posted on X that girls are “change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”

“On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the girl child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors,” he said.

At an event to mark the occasion, a senior official of the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said that in order to create wider awareness and encourage participative spirit, the Centre has requested all States and union territories to conduct a five-day campaign at the grassroot level especially designed for public engagement.

Digital platform

The Ministry has also asked the States to use the “My Bharat” portal which offers a digital platform for sharing and dissemination of information on various activities being undertaken for National Girl Child Day 2024.

The special campaign includes novel ideas such as special Gram Sabha or Mahila Sabha on CSR, oath-taking ceremonies and signature ceremonies, community sensitisation programmes such as workshops on menstrual hygiene, distribution of hygiene kits and plantation drives which denote the importance of a girl child.

Celebrating local champions at the district level in the fields of education, sports, social welfare, and community mobilisation have also been made part of this campaign. The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) is also partnering in this campaign by organising a national-level event on its premises.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai, who chaired the event, emphasised the Central government’s commitment to the guiding principles through initiatives like “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” to effect behavioural change in society’s attitude towards girl child and inspire a collective effort towards their holistic development.