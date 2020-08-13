Faceless assessment, taxpayer charter starts from today, faceless appeal to begin from Sep 25, says PM Modi

13 August 2020 11:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils "transparent taxation" platform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, launched the platform to provide faceless assessment, faceless appeal and tax-payer charter.

Hailing it as a "new milestone," the Prime Minister announced that the faceless assessment and tax-payers' charter will be implemented on August 13, and the faceless appeal system will be available to the people from September 25, the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

"The platform will instil a sense of fairness and fearlessness in the taxpayers. In the past six years, our focus has been banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded. From today, we have embarked on a new journey: honouring the honest," said the PM on the occasion of launch of platform ‘Transparent Taxation — Honoring the Honest’.

Here are the salient points from the PM's speech:

PM Modi said: "The country's honest tax payer contributes immensely to the national development. When a tax payer's life becomes simple, the tax payers progresses and so does the nation. The new facilities are in consonance with, and further strengthens, our moto of iminimum government, maximum governance'."

"Today all laws, rules and policy are being made from power centric approach to people-centric and public-friendly. This is an experiment of the New India's new governance model, and the country is getting positive results. Everyone has now realised that shortcuts are not acceptable. The country is now moving the direction wherein public service should be driven by sense of responsibility," said the PM.

This change has come about due to four reasons, said Mr. Modi, describing them as policy-driven governance, narrowing of gray areas of discretion and faith in the general public, limiting human interface by use of technology, and awarding the efficiency, integrity and sensitivity in the bureaucracy.

"We are pro-active in introducing policy driven holistic reforms, which become the basis of further reforms. It is a continuous process. In the past few years, over 1,500 laws have been rescinded. On the ease-of-doing front, India was at 134th position, today the ranking is 63," said the Prime Minister.

On GST

The reforms have instilled confidence in foreign investors and this is the reason why, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the country received record FDI, he claimed.

"The previous system, instead of expanding taxpayer base, was harassing honest businessmen, workers and those providing employment. The business of 'black and white' [money] also flourished in such a system. Complexity makes compliance difficult. To simply the system, GST replaced several rule. GST replaced several taxes, the system of filing returns to getting refunds has been made completely online," he said.

"The new slab system has removed the need for unnecessarily providing different kinds documents. Earlier, the government would take the disputes involving over ₹10 lakh to courts. Now the limit has been fixed to ₹1 crore in High Court and ₹2 crore in Supreme Court. Schemes like 'Vivad Se Vishwas' have helped resolve disputes. This is the reason why three lakh cases have been resolved out of court," said Mr. Modi.

On IT system

On the changes to the income tax system, PM Modi said: "Income tax has been reduced. It is zero for income up to ₹5 lakh; in other slabs also tax has been reduced. We are among the countries with the least corporate tax. Our effort has been to make tax system is seamless, painless and faceless. Till now, tax payers' income-tax returns were assessed by the department in the same city. This has now changed."

"With the help of technology, the cases of scrutiny can now be allocated randomly to any official in any part of the country. The review of orders will also be done by another team, chosen randomly through compuler. Through this system, the Department will escape unncessary litigation, and the officials will get reprieve from the energy otherwise spent on transfers and postings," he said.

On taxpayer charter

"Taxpayer Charter is a vital step in the country's development, in terms of bring about a balance between the responsibilities and the duties of a tax payer and also fixing responsbilities of the government," said Mr. Modi.