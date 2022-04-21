PM releases commemorative coin, stamp on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s birth anniversary

Two-day event at Red Fort marks 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh guru in protecting culture.

Mr. Modi addressed the gathering at Red Fort, where a two-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur culminated on Thursday night. The Prime Minister said Red Fort had witnessed many events in history, including the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur and tested the courage of those who died for the country. Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed in the nearby Chandni Chowk, while the order for his beheading was issued from Red Fort.

Mr. Modi said there was a “storm of religious fanaticism in the country at that time” and Guru Tegh Bahadur was the great hope for India to save its identity and stand against Aurangzeb’s tyranny.

The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur had inspired many generations to live and die “to protect the dignity of their culture”, he said.

“Great powers have disappeared, big storms have calmed, but India is still standing, moving ahead,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi said the government was working on connecting the centres of Sikh pilgrimage. He said India had never posed a threat to any country or society and even today, India thought about the welfare of the whole world.

Earlier as part of the two-day celebrations organised by the Culture Ministry, a kirtan was held and the story of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life was depicted through a sound and light show projected onto the facade of Red Fort. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka called on the Prime Minister to fulfil two demands — setting up a Sikh university in Delhi and naming the Indira Gandhi International Airport after Guru Tegh Bahadur.