PM, President extend Durga Puja greetings, tweet in Bengali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 6 took to Twitter to share his Durga Puja greetings and wrote: "Maa Durga epitomises strength, courage and compassion. We seek her blessings for the well-being of our society."

World over, Durga Puja festivities are taking place with full vigour. Greetings to everyone on this special occasion. Maa Durga epitomises strength, courage and compassion. We seek her blessings for the well-being of our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2019 বিশ্বজূরে পরম উদ্দীপনার সঙ্গে দু্র্গাপুজা উদযাপিত হচ্ছে। এই বিশেষ মুহূর্তে প্রত্যেককে শুভেচ্ছা জানাই। মা দুর্গা শক্তি, সাহস এবং স্নেহের প্রতীক। সমাজের উন্নতির জন্য তাঁর আশীর্ব্বাদ কামনা করি। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2019

The President's Twitter handle wrote: "This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on us and enrich our lives with joy and prosperity."

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on us and enrich our lives with joy and prosperity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 6, 2019

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee shared on Twitter pictures from his village Mirati in Birbhum, West Bengal.

My greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #MahaAshtami. May Ma Durga guide you on the right path & help in all your endeavours.



From my village Mirati in Birbhum, West Bengal annual #Puja. #CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/cs4It2bXQc — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) October 6, 2019

Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said, "#Navratri gives the message of respecting women in society. Let us resolve to stop female foeticide and educate girl child."

Greetings & best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #DurgaAshtami. May the blessings of #MaaDurga bring peace, prosperity & happiness in every body's life. #Navratri gives the message of respecting women in society. Let us resolve to stop female foeticide n educate girl child. pic.twitter.com/dtsrCpX2f5 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 6, 2019

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on October 6 extended Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami greetings to the people. The Governor said Ayudha Pooja being celebrated on Monday marks the triumph of the forces of goodness over evil.

“The concept of Durga as the protector of the human race is embodied in the celebrations of Navarathri, on which day we narrate hymns on her victory over the evil forces,” he said in a Raj Bhavan message.

In a joint message, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said people used Ayudha Pooja to honour the tools used and to pray for their business to flourish. Vijayadasami marks the launch of good initiatives like beginning of new education, industrial ventures, the leaders said.

(With inputs from PTI)