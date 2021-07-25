PM played key role in solving northeast’s problems: Amit Shah

Guwahati

25 July 2021 22:54 IST

Union Home Minister highlights solutions to issues of internally displaced Brus, Bodo extremism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a decisive role in solving the northeast’s problems of extremism and restoring peace in the region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Guwahati on Sunday.

He underscored the resolution of long-pending issues such as the rehabilitation of the internally displaced Brus and bringing Bodo extremist groups to the talks table. “Peace eluded the northeast because of a slew of irritating problems. Modiji has been solving the problems one by one. I have seen the process closely after becoming the Home Minister.”

“We have implemented 90% of the clauses in the BTR [Bodoland Territorial Region] pact. Land has been allotted in nine of the 14 places identified for the rehabilitation of the Brus [in Tripura]. More than 35,000 Brus will get land to stay. They will get ration and live respectfully,” the Home Minister said.

He said 2,100 militants laid down arms in the northeast under the Modi government and a peace agreement with Karbi tribal extremists in Assam would be signed soon.

Mr. Shah said he was confident that the entire region would join the path of development by 2024 by shunning the path of agitation and terrorism, highlighting the role of the BJP in restoring peace in Manipur.

‘No shutdowns’

“No shutdown was called in more than four years under the BJP government in Manipur, which once averaged 10 bandhs a month. People in the State today do not need to buy petrol at ₹500 a litre and a gas cylinder at ₹3,000 because of road blockades,” he said.

Mr. Shah said Mr. Modi’s love for the northeast saw him visit the region 35 times since 2014.