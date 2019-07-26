National

PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers on 20th anniversary of Kargil war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at public during dedication of Chutak Hydro Power Station to the nation in Kargil on in this 2014 file photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at public during dedication of Chutak Hydro Power Station to the nation in Kargil on in this 2014 file photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

“I pray from my heart for all the heroic sons of Mother India [Maa Bharati] on Kargil Vijay Divas. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 20th anniversary of the conflict.

“I pray from my heart for all the heroic sons of Mother India [Maa Bharati] on Kargil Vijay Divas. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers,” he tweeted.

He paid tributes to the “mighty warriors who sacrificed everything to defend the motherland”.

India’s victory in the war is observed as Kargil Vijay Divas.

In another tweet, Mr. Modi shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with soldiers.

“During the Kargil war in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers,” he tweeted.

The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

“The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,” he wrote.

In the photographs, he is seen interacting with Army men and meeting wounded soldiers.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Kargil
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 11:47:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-pays-tributes-to-soldiers-on-20th-anniversary-of-kargil-war/article28718319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY