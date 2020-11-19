PM pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Born on 19 November, 1917, Gandhi served as prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary”.

The Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, “My tributes to former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary today. Her contribution towards nation building will be always remembered.”

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, also paid tributes. Thackeray garlanded a portrait of Gandhi at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra and administered the pledge of national integrity to the attendees, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). His deputy Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to Gandhi at a separate event held in the Mantralaya (state secretariat).

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar hailed Gandhi for giving the country a “strong leadership” and implementing public welfare decisions.

“Her contribution in the countrys development due to her political skills and bold decision-making capability will always be remembered,” he tweeted.

Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat lauded Gandhi for giving India a “place of honour” in world politics with her strong and courageous leadership.

He also praised Gandhi for sacrificing her life for the unity and integrity of the country.

Gandhi is one of the most iconic leaders of the Congress.