National

PM pays tributes to former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

PM Modi paid tributes to former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on October 15   | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on October 15, saying he dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, and will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country.

"Tributes to former president Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji, known as the 'Missile Man', on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country," Mr. Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kalam served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007 and earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

He is also credited with opening the doors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the masses and came to be affectionately called the "People's President".

Kalam, who passed away in 2015, also earned the sobriquet "Missile Man of India" for his role in the development of the country's missile programmes.

Mr. Modi also wished his ministerial colleagues Mahendra Nath Pandey and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on their birthday, and lauded their work in the government.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raises concern over J&K targeted killings

Delhi records minimum temperature of 18.6 degree C

JCO among two Army personnel killed in J&K encounter

PM greets people on Vijaya Dashami

Morning Digest | PM Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies to the nation today; multiple attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh leaves 4 dead, and more

Surgical strike sent strong message to world on terror: Amit Shah

India-U.S. Financial Dialogue includes new focus on climate change

AAP terms as 'dictatorship' Centre's decision to increase BSF jurisdiction in Punjab, other States

Coal crisis | Centre's responsibility to supply coal to states on time, says Rajasthan Minister

Carry out just necessary expenses as Air Inida's disinvestment likely to complete in 10 weeks: Government

Policy support, COVID-19 vaccination differences causing uneven recovery: IMF governing committee

Burning effigies on Dussehra across country either on Friday or Saturday, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

India, U.S. to begin 15-day military exercise in Alaska from October 15

PM Modi to address event organised to mark launch of seven new defence companies

Have faith in the Gandhis, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Harish Rawat and K.C. Venugopal

India gets re-elected to U.N. Human Rights Council for 2022-24 term

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline; date-sheet on October 18: CBSE

Malabar exercise: India, U.S. Navy chiefs embark on American aircraft carrier

Junior Commissioned Officer, jawan critically injured in Poonch encounter: Army
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 10:44:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-pays-tributes-to-former-president-apj-abdul-kalam-on-his-birth-anniversary/article37000447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY