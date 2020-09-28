PM pays tribute to Bhagat Singh

National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying his valour will inspire people for ages.

Bhagat Singh was born on this day in Punjab in 1907. His defiance of the British rule from a very young age, his revolutionary acts to target the empire and his hanging when he was only 23 have made him one of the more notable heroes of the Indian Independence movement.

“Tributes to the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His saga of bravery and valour will inspire the countrymen for ages,” the prime minister tweeted.

He also attached a clip of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast made on Sunday in which he had paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh.

