PM pays tribute to Bhagat Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying his valour will inspire people for ages.
Also read: A Grave Blunder: The Hindu on the execution of Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh was born on this day in Punjab in 1907. His defiance of the British rule from a very young age, his revolutionary acts to target the empire and his hanging when he was only 23 have made him one of the more notable heroes of the Indian Independence movement.
“Tributes to the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His saga of bravery and valour will inspire the countrymen for ages,” the prime minister tweeted.
He also attached a clip of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast made on Sunday in which he had paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath