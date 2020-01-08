National

PM not to attend Khelo India inaugural in Guwahati

Mascots of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 during a road show promoting the event in Guwahati, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The third Khelo India youth games will be held in Guwahati between 10th and 22nd January 2020.

Mascots of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 during a road show promoting the event in Guwahati, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The third Khelo India youth games will be held in Guwahati between 10th and 22nd January 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The decision was conveyed to the Assam government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the inaugural function of the 3rd Khelo India to be held on Guwahati from January 10 to 22.

The decision, conveyed to the Assam government on Wednesday, followed threats by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organisations agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to protest his participation and boycott the event.

“We had approached the Prime Minister to inaugurate the Khelo India games. We were hoping he would come but there was no confirmation about his schedule. His office said his trip would not materialise,” State BJP spokesperson Dewan Dhrubajyoti Moral said.

The Assam Olympic Association too said the Prime Minister's Office had not communicated anything about the possibility of Mr. Modi attending the games since the event was awarded to Assam last year.

A week ago AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharyya said, “We believe in peaceful protests and keeping sports out of political issues. But we are against the PM's visit”.

