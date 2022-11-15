Modi, Biden review India-U.S. ties during their meeting in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday reviewed the state of India-US strategic partnership including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.
The two leaders also discussed topical global and regional developments in their meeting that took place on the margins of the G-20 summit in this Indonesian city, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and its implications figured in the discussions.
The MEA said the two leaders expressed satisfaction about close cooperation between India and U.S. in new groupings such as Quad and I2U2.
While the Quad comprises India, the U.S., Australia and Japan, the members of the I2U2 are the U.S., the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
"They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India - US strategic partnership including cooperation in future oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc," MEA said in a statement.
"PM Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India's G-20 Presidency," it said.
India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.
The Prime Minister is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20.
