PM Narendra Modi urges people to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam

Sharing its pictures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 urged people to visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat and hoped that those visiting the super structure will also go to the Statue of Unity.
The prime minister said he is happy to share that the water levels at the Sardar Sarovar Dam have touched a historic 134-meter mark.
“Sharing some pictures of the breathtaking view, with the hope that you will go visit this iconic place and see the Statue of Unity,” he said in a tweet.
He also pointed out that the Statue of Unity has found a place in the Time 100 greatest places 2019 list.
”... few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot,” he said in another tweet.
The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity is a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor