PM Narendra Modi to visit Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana from November 16

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:24 am IST

The Prime Minister is expected to meet several leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana from November 16, 2024, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

At the invitation of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Modi will visit Nigeria on November 16-17. This will be the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership, the MEA said.

Mr. Modi will later travel to Rio De Janeiro from November 18-19 to attend the G20 Summit hosted by the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, H.E. Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva.

India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa and has been actively contributing to the ongoing G20 Summit discussions, the MEA added. During the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forward India’s positions on various issues of global importance.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister is expected to meet several leaders.

At the invitation of the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Prime Minister will undertake a State Visit to Guyana from November 19-21. This visit to Guyana will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968. Earlier in 2023, President Ali visited India as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, when he was also awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with President Ali, meet other senior leaders of Guyana, address the Parliament of Guyana and address a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

In Georgetown, Guyana, the Prime Minister will also participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further enhance India’s long-standing friendship with the region, the MEA said.

