GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

PM Narendra Modi to chair seven meetings

Government sources said PM Modi will also chair meetings to review the aftermath of the Cyclone Remal, especially in the north east region hit by natural disasters

Published - June 02, 2024 12:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial during his meditation, in Kanniyakumari on June 1, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial during his meditation, in Kanniyakumari on June 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair seven meetings on a host of issues on June 2, including a long brainstorming session to review the 100-day agenda of the new government to be sworn in after the Lok Sabha election results.

Exit polls broadcast on Saturday have predicated a massive win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with Modi set to retain power for a third straight term. The Lok Sabha poll results will be announced on June 4.

Follow Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates here

Government sources said PM Modi will also chair meetings to review the aftermath of the Cyclone Remal, especially in the north east region hit by natural disasters.

They said he will also chair a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country besides another meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, at a large scale.

Much before the Lok Sabha polling exercise began, PM Modi had set in motion the exercise for different government ministries to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government.

He has asked his Council of Ministers to prioritise programmes and initiatives for the first 100 days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.