GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Narendra Modi starts his meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there in the meditation hall of the memorial till June 1 evening.

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Kanniyakumari

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Vivekanandha Rock Memorial at Kanniyakumari and began his 45-hour meditation on May 30, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Vivekanandha Rock Memorial at Kanniyakumari and began his 45-hour meditation on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

After offering special prayers at Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple on the seashore in Kanniyakumari district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his 45-hour-long ‘dyan’ (meditation) at Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 30 evening.

Mr. Modi, who arrived in Kanniyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram airport by helicopter shortly after 5 p.m., drove to the shrine from the Tamil Nadu Guest House helipad to offer prayers as Swami Vivekananda too reportedly offered prayers before starting the meditation on the rock. After being received with ‘shawl’ and ‘prasadam’, he was also presented with a portrait of Sri Bhagavathi Amman.

PM Modi addressed 206 public events during the campaign, in a marathon quest for a third term

Carrying Mr. Modi, a recently refurbished ferry named ‘Vivekananda’ left for the rock memorial at 6.10 p.m. with four speedboats of Coastal Security Group accompanying it. He entered the meditation hall at 6.28 p.m. to start his marathon meditation.

 The Prime Minister will be there in the meditation hall of the memorial till June 1 evening.

 Former Gujarat Public Service Commission member S.R. Patani, who had come from Vadodara for this event, said Swami Vivekananda had enlightened vision of ‘Bharat Mata’ after his dharshan at Sri Bhagawathi Amman Temple and ‘dyan’ on the rock.

 “Similarly, Mr. Modi, who is an ardent follower of Swami Vivekananda, would come out with a lot of ideas for the new and developed India after his meditation,” said Dr. Patani.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / national elections / election / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.