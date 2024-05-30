PM Narendra Modi starts his meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

After offering special prayers at Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple on the seashore in Kanniyakumari district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his 45-hour-long ‘dyan’ (meditation) at Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 30 evening.

Mr. Modi, who arrived in Kanniyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram airport by helicopter shortly after 5 p.m., drove to the shrine from the Tamil Nadu Guest House helipad to offer prayers as Swami Vivekananda too reportedly offered prayers before starting the meditation on the rock. After being received with ‘shawl’ and ‘prasadam’, he was also presented with a portrait of Sri Bhagavathi Amman.

Carrying Mr. Modi, a recently refurbished ferry named ‘Vivekananda’ left for the rock memorial at 6.10 p.m. with four speedboats of Coastal Security Group accompanying it. He entered the meditation hall at 6.28 p.m. to start his marathon meditation.

The Prime Minister will be there in the meditation hall of the memorial till June 1 evening.

Former Gujarat Public Service Commission member S.R. Patani, who had come from Vadodara for this event, said Swami Vivekananda had enlightened vision of ‘Bharat Mata’ after his dharshan at Sri Bhagawathi Amman Temple and ‘dyan’ on the rock.

“Similarly, Mr. Modi, who is an ardent follower of Swami Vivekananda, would come out with a lot of ideas for the new and developed India after his meditation,” said Dr. Patani.