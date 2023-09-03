By 2047, corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life: PM Narendra Modi

September 03, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“India will be a developed nation by 2047. Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with PTI on September 3, ahead of the G 20 summit in the national capital.

Assuring that the world is changing from a GDP-centric view to a human-centric one, PM Modi said, “India playing the role of a catalyst. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ can also be guiding principle for the welfare of world.”

Talking about the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister said, “There are many positive impacts from India’s G20 Presidency, some are “very close to my heart”. In G20, our words and vision are seen by world as roadmap for future and not merely ideas.”

He further dismissed objections of Pakistan, and China on G20 meets in Kashmir, Arunachal. He said, “It’s natural to hold meets in every part of country.”

Speaking on the growth prospects in the country he said, “For long India was seen as country of 1 billion hungry stomachs, now it is 1 billion aspirational minds, and 2 billion skilled hands. Indians today have great chance to lay foundation for growth that will be remembered for next thousand years.”

Stating that India will be in top three economies of world in near future, Mr. Modi said, “The country has jumped five spots in less than decade.”

PM Modi on Russia Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified that dialogue and diplomacy were the only ways to resolve different conflicts in different regions.

Cyber threats and terrorism

Explaining about Cyber threats and terrorism, Mr. Modi said, “Cyber threats must be taken very seriously. cyber terrorism, online radicalisation, and money laundering are just tip of iceberg.”

Stating that Cyberspace has introduced an entirely new dimension to battle against illicit financial activities and terrorism, the Prime Minister said, “Terrorists using darknet, metaverse, cryptocurrency to fulfil nefarious aims can have implications for social fabric of nations. Fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources, this can also fuel social unrest. Global cooperation in fighting cyber crimes is not just desirable but inevitable.”

After ruling the country two years, the PM said, “Political stability of 9 years led to several reforms and growth is its natural by-product.”

Talking about inflation in the country, he said, “Poorest and most vulnerable suffer the most from irresponsible financial policies and populism. Timely and clear communication of policy stances is the key to fight global inflation.”

