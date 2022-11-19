PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam

November 19, 2022 04:20 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Varanasi

IIT Madras and the Banaras Hindu University are the two implementing agencies for the programme.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, 2022 inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long programme to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

It aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life, including scholars, traders and artisans, from the two ancient seats of learning to share their knowledge, culture and best practices, and learn from each others' experience.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be put up in Varanasi.

The endeavour is in sync with National Education Policy's emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern systems of knowledge.

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural centres: PM

During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Kashi and Tamil Nadu as timeless centres of culture and civilisation.

The two regions are also the centres of the world’s oldest languages Sanskrit and Tamil, Modi said in his inaugural speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam here.

“If in Kashi there is Baba Vishwanath, then in Tamil Nadu there is the blessing of Lord Rameshwaram. Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are ‘Shivmay’ (drenched in the devotion of Lord Shiv) and ‘Shaktimay’ (drenched in the devotion of Goddess Shakti),” he said at the event in his Lok Sabha constituency.

There is a Dakshin Kashi in Tamil Nadu too, the Prime Minister noted.

The Tamil Sangamam conclave in the pilgrim city is part of the Prime Minister’s initiative of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ that portrays unity among the cultural diversity of various states and Union Territories.

