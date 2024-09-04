ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit

Published - September 04, 2024 02:19 pm IST - Singapore

This visit will build synergies in semiconductor ecosystems of Singapore and India. Both PMs will visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility, officials said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Singapore officials on his arrival on September 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) arrived in Singapore to “deepen strategic partnership” with the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong after wrapping his visit to Brunei.

During the two-day visit, his fifth official trip to Singapore, the Prime Minister will connect with three generations of Singapore’s leadership, officials in New Delhi said.

Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to raise to next level: EAM Jaishankar

The Prime Minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This visit comes days after Mr. Wong took over and Mr. Modi began his third term as Prime Minister.

Ahead of his departure, Mr. Modi had posted on X: “I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development.”

Mr. Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials.

“The leaders will review the progress of India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said ahead of his departure for Brunei and Singapore.

Mr. Modi would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Mr. Wong and Mr. Lee will host Mr. Modi to separate meals.

Mr. Modi will also meet with Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country’s semiconductor ecosystem.

They said MoUs will be signed for cooperation in manpower skilling in the semiconductor sector.

From skilling centres to training and recruitment by Singapore firms, this will help India’s youth with better skills and opportunities, officials added.

