PM Modi in TN, Kerala live updates: Anti-drone jammers part of security blanket for Chennai visit

14 February 2021 08:49 IST

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Chennai and Kochi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to take part in public programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday, and will inaugurate several development projects in the two poll-bound States.

"Tomorrow, 14th February, will be in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala). Numerous development works would be launched that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for our citizens," Mr. Modi tweeted in English, Malayalam and Tamil from his official handle.

The Prime Minister is expected to be in Chennai before 11.15 a.m., when the first official event is slated to begin. Following this, he will reach Kochi to lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation at around 3.30 p.m. He will be accompanied by the respective Chief Ministers and Governors, and the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas in Kochi.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

Anti-drone jammers part of security blanket for PM Modi’s Chennai visit

Security agencies have installed anti-drone jammers at vantage points as part of an elaborate security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Chennai on Sunday to launch various projects. The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay for about three hours in the city before proceeding to Kochi.

After an advance security liaison meeting involving the Special Protection, Chennai Police, State intelligence and other law-enforcing agencies, security officials decided to install anti-drone jammers at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, venue of the official programme, and other strategic locations en route along the convoy route.

Security stepped up in Chennai ahead of PM’s visit

The police are making elaborate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to take part in a public programme on Sunday.

“We have made all necessary security arrangements for the rally. We are going to put in place a four-layer security set-up and deploy 6,000 police personnel from the city police and its special units. Adequate security arrangements will be made to protect the helipad, dais, public space and its surrounding areas,” a senior police officer said.

Kerala

Five unions to boycott BPCL project launch by Modi

Workers affiliated to five unions will boycott the inauguration of the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemicals Project at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday in protest against the disinvestment of the public-sector company.

The unions said in a release here on Friday that the inauguration of the project despite the start of production in the plants is aimed at cashing in on the Assembly election due in the State. The workers affiliated to Cochin Refineries Workers’ Association (CITU); Cochin Refineries Employees Association (INTUC); Refinery Employees Union (KR); Kochi Refinery General Construction Workers Union (CITU); and Kochi Refinery General Construction Workers Congress (INTUC) will boycott the programme.

The unions alleged that the Prime Minister was adopting double standards by dedicating a project to the nation while going ahead with its disinvestment process. The Union Budget had reiterated that the sale would be complete in the 2021-22 financial year, it said.

