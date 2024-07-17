GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi greets people on occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Ashadhi Ekadashi, or Devshayani Ekadashi, is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi, holding great religious significance among Hindus.

Updated - July 17, 2024 11:45 am IST

Published - July 17, 2024 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Devotees during the Dindi Yatra’ taken out on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’, in Bhopal. File photo

Devotees during the Dindi Yatra’ taken out on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’, in Bhopal. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Taking to X, PM Modi wished for the day and prayed for the blessings of Lord Vitthal to build a society filled with joy and prosperity.

Also read: From wandering minstrels to musicians: Abhang’s growing popularity

"Greetings on Ashadhi Ekadashi! May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal always remain upon us and inspire us to build a society filled with joy and prosperity. May this occasion also inspire devotion, humility, and compassion in us all. May it also motivate us to serve the poorest of the poor with diligence," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to extend his wishes for the day.

In Frames | Spiritual sojourn

"Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi to all! Best wishes to all Varkaris, devotees on the occasion of this Mangal day, which is famous for the worship of Vithumauli. May Shri Vitthal and Rakhumai bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and progress," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also offered his prayers on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi at the Maha Puja of Sri Vitthal Rukmini Mata Temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra.

"On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, I had the privilege of going to the Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur for the third time in a row to perform the official pooja as per custom. On this occasion, my father Sambhaji Shinde, wife Mrs. Lata, son Dr. Shrikant, daughter-in-law Vrishali, grandson Rudransh, as well as Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, my fellow ministers in the Cabinet Girish Mahajan, Tanaji Sawant, Chandrakant Patil, and Deepak Kesarkar, and all members of the Shinde family were present," he said on X.

Devotees also thronged to the Vitthal temple at Wadala in Mumbai to offer their prayers on this day.

People in Uttar Pradesh offered their prayers by taking a holy dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion.

Ashadhi Ekadashi, or Devshayani Ekadashi, is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi, holding great religious significance among Hindus.

The day is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and it is believed that on this day, he entered into a deep sleep (Yoga Nidra) in the cosmic ocean of milk known as Kshir Sagar.

Lord Vishnu remains in that state for four months until Prabodhini Ekadashi, marking the end of Chaturmas.

Related Topics

hinduism / customs and tradition

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.