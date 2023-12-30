GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit live updates | Prime Minister arrives in U.P. for inauguration of airport, launch mega projects

PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya is seen as a significant venture ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024

December 30, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An inside view of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, in Ayodhya.

An inside view of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 30 during which he will inaugurate a redeveloped station and a newly-built airport in the temple town.

During his visit, he is also expected to lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Also read | Ayodhya being decked up ahead of PM’s visit, workers making floral patterns inspired by Lord Ram

“After landing at the Ayodhya airport, the prime minister will head to the Ayodhya railway station where he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station. He will then return to the airport, inaugurate the newly-built airport and subsequently address a ‘jan sabha’ (public rally),” Gaurav Dayal, Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, told PTI on Friday.

About 1.5 lakh people are expected to assemble for the rally that will last nearly an hour, after which the prime minister will depart from Ayodhya, he added.

Also read | Ayodhya airport inauguration will be ‘historic day’ for India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

(With inputs from agencies)
  • December 30, 2023 11:07
    Ayodhya airport with modern amenities, reflects Ram Mandir architecture

    The first phase of the new airport, developed at a cost of ₹1,450 crore, includes a passenger terminal building spread over 6,500 sq.m., which has the capacity to handle 10 lakh passengers annually.

    The facade of the terminal building depicts the architecture of the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while its interiors are decorated with local art, paintings, and murals depicting the life of Ram. 

    It is also equipped with various sustainability features such as an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, and solar power plant.

  • December 30, 2023 10:46
    Over 1 lakh people expected to assemble for Modi’s rally

    About 1.5 lakh people are expected to assemble for the ‘jan sabha’ that will be addressed by PM Modi after the inauguration of the newly-bult airport, after which he will depart from Ayodhya, said Gaurav Dayal, Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya.

    In a statement on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office said during Modi’s visit, more than 1,400 performers will present folk art and cultural programmes in a total of 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station.

    - PTI

  • December 30, 2023 10:39
    PM Modi to arrive in Ayodhya shortly, launch mega projects

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects and lay the foundation stone of many others during his visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on December 30.

    His visit to the city is seen as a significant venture ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024.

