December 30, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 30 during which he will inaugurate a redeveloped station and a newly-built airport in the temple town.

During his visit, he is also expected to lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Uttar Pradesh.

“After landing at the Ayodhya airport, the prime minister will head to the Ayodhya railway station where he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station. He will then return to the airport, inaugurate the newly-built airport and subsequently address a ‘jan sabha’ (public rally),” Gaurav Dayal, Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, told PTI on Friday.

About 1.5 lakh people are expected to assemble for the rally that will last nearly an hour, after which the prime minister will depart from Ayodhya, he added.

