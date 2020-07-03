PM Narendra Modi arrives in Leh

03 July 2020 10:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh, capital city of the Union Territory of Ladakh, on Friday morning, a senior government official told The Hindu.

PM Modi arrived in one of the forward locations in Nimu early in the morning. He is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP there.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The Prime Minister is likely to meet the soldiers injured in the June 15 violent clash at Galwan Valley, in which 20 army personnel were killed.

The scheduled visit was a closely guarded secret with the entire security paraphernalia on high alert. He is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat.

Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Leh. It was cancelled, but no reason was given.

(With inputs from Nistula Hebbar)