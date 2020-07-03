National

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Prime Minister is likely to meet the soldiers injured in the June 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh, capital city of the Union Territory of Ladakh, on Friday morning.

The scheduled visit was a closely guarded secret with the entire security paraphernalia on high alert.

The Prime Minister is likely to meet the soldiers injured in the June 15 violent clash at Galwan Valley, in which 20 army personnel were killed.

PM Modi is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat.

Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Leh. It was cancelled, but no reason was given.

Watch | India-China stand-off on the LAC: A Timeline
 

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 10:24:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-narendra-modi-arrives-in-leh/article31977196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY