PM Narendra Modi arrives in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh, capital city of the Union Territory of Ladakh, on Friday morning.

The scheduled visit was a closely guarded secret with the entire security paraphernalia on high alert.

The Prime Minister is likely to meet the soldiers injured in the June 15 violent clash at Galwan Valley, in which 20 army personnel were killed.

PM Modi is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat.

Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Leh. It was cancelled, but no reason was given.