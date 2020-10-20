Live updates | Don't lower your guard until there is a vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on October 20, 2020. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

20 October 2020 18:05 IST

PM Modi asks media personnel, people on social media to campaign to spread public awareness for following COVID-19 guidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6 p.m. on October 20. This is his seventh address to the nation since the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak.

In his last address, Mr. Modi on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November-end.

Here are the updates:

Highlight from PM Modi's speech:

We must keep in mind that the lockdown may have ended but the virus is still there.

COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 83 for one million population, while figure is more than 600 in countries like U.S., Brazil and Spain.

This is not time to be careless or to believe that COVID-19 has ended.

Of late many people have stopped taking precautions, this is not right.

If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children, elderly at risk.

Govt is making all efforts to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian.

Media personnel, people on social media should campaign and spread public awareness for following COVID-19 guidelines

PM Modi's address to the nation:

Dear countrymen,

In the fight against coronavirus, we have travelled very far, from the days of the Janata curfew. We can also see economic activity picking up. Many of us are going out to perform our responsibility. In the festival season, the markets are looking up. Lockdown may have gone but virus has not gone. This is not the time to become irresponsible or believe that Corona has gone away. Or that there is no threat from COVID-19. Recently, we have seen videos and photos that people have become careless. You are harming yourself and others in your family.

Recently, we have seen videos and photos that people have become careless. You are harming yourself and others in your family.Many countries were witnessing Covid coming down but again it is again going up.

'We cannot led the guard down'

He goes on to quote Kabirdas doha to say the farmer would think he has done a good job. But the job is not done until the harvest reaches home. He says we can't think the job is not over till the vaccine is ready.

"We cannot led he guard down. The world is working on a war footing to find a vaccine for corona," he said. In India.too we are working on vaccine, some are in advanced stage.

The govt is working on giving vaccine to every citizen. He says the book warns that enemy and disease should not be taken lightly. "It is festival time. It is time for happiness. We are coming out of bad times. Little carelessness can cause big problems. Do gaj ki doori, safe dostancing, repeatedly washing hands using soaps and wearing masks are a must. I want to see you all safe and healthy. I appeal the media people and those on social media to create awareness on corona prevention, " says the Prime Minister.

'Even a small negligence can bring us grief'

Narendra Modi quotes Ramcharitmanas and says the book warns that enemy and disease should not be taken lightly

"It is festival time. It is time for happiness. We are coming out of bad times. Little carelessness can cause big problems," he warns.

"Do gaj ki doori, safe dostancing, repeatedly washing hands using soaps and wearing masks are a must. I want to see you all safe and healthy. I appeal the media people and those on social media to create awareness on corona prevention. He extends seasonal greetings to all of them," he adds.

Will share a message with citizens: PM

Urging people to hear the address, the Prime Minister said in a tweet, “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening".