PM, Nadda should apologise for BJP spokesperson’s remarks on Sonia: Jairam Ramesh

Letter penned by Jairam Ramesh warns of defamation suit

Letter penned by Jairam Ramesh warns of defamation suit

The Congress on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J.P. Nadda tender an apology over over BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla’s use of “indecent language” for Congress president Sonia Gandhi, adding that it would file a defamation suit if this were to happen again.

In the letter to Mr. Nadda, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh registered the party’s objection to the “abusive and indecent” language used by Mr. Shukla during a discussion on a national news channel on July 23. “Using abusive words for the leaders of the Opposition shows the anti-women thinking of the BJP. Due to such objectionable remarks, the level of politics of the country is going down,” said Mr. Ramesh.

“Respect for women has been a great tradition of India since Vedic times and, therefore, decency in politics and respectful behaviour towards women is naturally expected from the ruling BJP, but the party has repeatedly disappointed us with its language and behaviour,” he had written.

“Our appeal to Prime Minister Modi ji and you is to apologise to the women of the country for the shameful and indecent rhetoric of your party leaders, as well as ask your spokespersons and leaders not to hurt the dignity of politics and refrain from abusive language,” he said.

“The repetition of inappropriate language for our President or any other leader will force us to take legal steps such as a defamation suit,” Mr. Ramesh warned.