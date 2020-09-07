PM must answer for ‘failing to provide leadership in crucial time’: Congress

NEW DELHI

07 September 2020 17:41 IST

BJP govt has disowned people and left them to fend for themselves, it alleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer how his government planned to control the ‘alarming’ rise in in COVID-19 cases and deaths and restore the ‘sinking economy’, the Congress said on Monday after India surpassed Brazil in terms of the total number of coronavirus infections.

The party called India the ‘Corona Capital’, noting that the nation was now number one in terms of daily infections ( 90,802 cases), daily deaths ( 1,016 deaths) and doubling of cases (20 lakh case to 40 lakh cases in 29 days).

Though the country was witnessing a second wave of infection and the virus was spreading to smaller towns and villages, “the BJP government has disowned the people and left them to fend for themselves”, it alleged.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress communications chief Randeep Surjewala said Mr. Modi must answer for ‘failing to provide leadership in such a crucial time’.

The Congress chief spokesperson claimed that experts had predicted 1.4 crore cases by December-end and as many as 1,75,000 deaths. With 71,642 deaths so far, India already ranked third highest in terms of total number of deaths, he pointed out.

‘Mahabharata against pandemic’

“On March 24, Modi ji said the battle of Mahabharata lasted for 18 days and the battle against coronavirus shall be won in 21 days. And 166 days later, the whole country is fighting an epic battle of Mahabharata against the pandemic. People are dying of the disease but Modi ji is busy in photoshoots and feeding peacocks. The battle against the pandemic rages but the General is missing,” Mr. Surjewala said.

“The Modi government is mocking people who are suffering from economic distress, closure of businesses, incapacity to pay EMIs and losing jobs and livelihoods by blaming God for their misery. Will Modi ji answer for his failed leadership? How does he propose to control the spread of infection? How will the government arrest the alarming rise in infection?” he stated.

When the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had warned the government as early as February, it not only ridiculed him and ignored his warnings but also organised the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mr. Surjewala accused the government of imposing a ‘debilitating’ nationwide lockdown only after “poaching their party MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to install their own government in the State.”

“In his address to the nation on June 27, Mr. Modi said the warning given about a spurt in COVID-19 cases is not true and India is in a better condition than other countries. On September 6, India is at number two spot of coronavirus cases in the world. India is also at the number one slot in daily infections and deaths,” he added.