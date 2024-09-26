GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rains

Updated - September 26, 2024 10:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Pune has been cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city.

Mr. Modi was scheduled to flag off a Metro train in Pune on Thursday (September 26, 2024), alongside launching several development projects valued at over ₹22,600 crore.

The inauguration of the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, according to officials, will mark the completion of Phase-1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. The cost of the underground segment between District Court and Swargate is around ₹1,810 crore.

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase announced public holiday for all schools and colleges in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday in view of incessant rainfall as predicted by IMD.

IMD has issued an orange alert in the Pune district.

Earlier in the day, IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts while for Ratnagiri district on September 26.

Published - September 26, 2024 10:30 am IST

