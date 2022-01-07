PM Modi’s security lapse | Congress flags BJP cadre on flyover beside PM’s convoy

NEW DELHI

07 January 2022 23:00 IST

Party counters allegations of security threat from protesting farmers

Accusing the BJP of ‘defaming’ Punjab, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday shared a clip from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s January 5 trip to the State in which persons carrying a BJP flag and raising slogans in honour of Mr. Modi can be seen on the flyover.

The 26-second clip showed the Prime Minister’s vehicle being greeted with cheers of ‘Modi Zindabad’ by a group of people who were on a parallel carriage way of the flyover where his convoy had stopped due to blockade by protesting farmers.

“Modi ji, isn’t this proof that you tried to defame the people of Punjab and Congress CM [Chief Minister] @CHARANJITCHANNI’s Govt? The only threat to PM and the nation’s security are BJP workers,” the veteran Congress leader posted on Twitter.

The Congress has been claiming that even though the Prime Minister’s motorcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes while travelling by road to the Hussainiwala Martyr’s Memorial on Wednesday, there was “no security threat” and the protestors were nowhere near Mr. Modi’s convoy.

“Any other PM would be focused on serious national security lapses in #PangongTso and Arunachal Pradesh. But for the first time in 70 years, a Prime Minister is worried about security threat from his own party workers?” the LoP said in another tweet.

Meanwhile former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has not commented on the security breach of the Prime Minister’s convoy in Congress-ruled Punjab, also chose to target the Prime Minister on China.

“What has been happening at our borders is a major lapse of national security. Will the PM ever talk about it? #PangongTso #China,” asked Mr. Gandhi in a tweet, referring to the media reports of China building a bridge connecting the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake.

Without directly commenting on the security breach, the top leadership of the Congress sought to convey the message that the party stood behind the Channi government.

The party also countered the BJP’s allegation of a major security lapse with examples of how former Congress prime ministers like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi handled security threats and protests during their time.

Senior leaders shared Whatsapp forward of a two-minute video clip of October 2, 1986 in which gun shots could be heard when late Rajiv Gandhi, was at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. When a reporter in the footage, taken by the news agency AP, asks the former Prime Minister about his well being, he replied, “Absolutely, there is no problem at all”. Leaders also shared photos of an incident from 1967 when Indira Gandhi was hit by a stone and injured on her nose at an election rally in Odisha but finished her address.

“Former prime ministers, be it Indiraji, Rajivji or Dr. Manmohan Singhji, have faced protestors and engaged with them… These are our own people. Don’t make the three crore Punjabis your enemies and bring down the image of Punjab before the world,” party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at an online press conference.