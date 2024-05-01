ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi’s photo removed from CoWIN certificates

May 01, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Similar removals occurred during previous State Assembly polls; Mr. Modi’s name has also been removed from the certificates, though a quote remains, attributed to the Prime Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The PM’s photo has previously been removed from CoWIN certificates issued in specific States while the MCC was in force during State Assembly elections. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo has been removed from CoWIN certificates issued for COVID-19 vaccinations. The certificates, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have long borne images of Mr. Modi, with a quote saying, “Together, India will defeat COVID-19.” The quote remains, with an attribution to the Prime Minister, sans his name. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The removal was pointed out by social media users on Wednesday. Mr. Modi’s photos were also summarily taken down from all government websites when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force ahead of the general election. 

The PM’s photo has previously been removed from CoWIN certificates issued in specific States while the MCC was in force during State Assembly elections.

“The photograph, along with the message of the Prime Minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in the larger public interest,” Bharati Pravin Pawar, then-Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, had written in an August 2021 Rajya Sabha response justifying Mr. Modi’s photo being included in vaccine certificates though other countries did not include their leaders’ pictures in similar certificates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US