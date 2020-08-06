PM Modi’s participation in Ayodhya event violation of secular principles: CPI

Participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday gives de-facto official religion status to one particular religion, CPI general secretary D. Raja said in a statement here.
“The Constitution makes it clear that Indian state is a secular state and India is a democratic republic. Indian state must be neutral to all faiths and religions. It should be above all faith and religions. But on August 5, what the country witnessed was a different spectacle,” he said.
The participation of the Prime Minister was in violation of the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution. “The RSS and the Sangh Parivar consider that the foundation of Hindu rashtra has been laid. But they claim it in the name of Ram ‘Raj’,” Mr. Raja added. And this ceremony, he said, would have long-term implications on the foundational principles of the Republic of India and its future.
“The RSS and the Sangh Parivar are taking every step consciously to indoctrinate and intimidate the people who express their dissent and question the policies of the government creating an illusion about a new India,” Mr. Raja said. He said that in the new India which they wanted to create, the working people, Dalits, Adivasis and the poor would not have a voice. “They will be treated as just subjects to be ruled. The activists and political parties will be subjected to repression and their voices will be strangulated,” Mr. Raja added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath