PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online: Education Minister

Students from CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School watching a live broadcast of PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event in Coimbatore on January 20, 2020. File photo   | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online in this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday.

The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, the minister said.

"I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," he said in a tweet.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online,” he said in another tweet.

The registration for the programme will begin from Thursday and conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’ was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

