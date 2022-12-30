HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi's mother Hiraben passes away

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, ‘A glorious century rests at the feet of God’

December 30, 2022 07:44 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Hiraben Modi, who was admitted to Gujarat’s UN Mehta hospital, passed away at the age of 100 on December 30.

Hiraben Modi, who was admitted to Gujarat’s UN Mehta hospital, passed away at the age of 100 on December 30. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 100.

A bulletin from the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 a.m. during the treatment at U.N. Mehta Heart Hospital”, the medical bulletin said.

PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Related Topics

death / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.