Khadi, handloom sales rising, creating job opportunities in large numbers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 said that Khadi Gramodyog's business crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore for the first time, and asserted that the rising sales of Khadi and handloom were creating new job opportunities.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Mr. Modi said many people who did not use Khadi products earlier are now wearing them with pride. “The Khadi Gramodyog’s business has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore for the first time. Do you know how much sales of Khadi have gone up 400%. The rising sales of Khadi and handloom are creating new job opportunities in large numbers,” he said. Women are mostly associated with this industry so they are benefitting the most, he added. “If you have not bought khadi clothes then start buying them,” he urged listeners.

With the start of the Paris Olympics, the prime minister said the games give our athletes a chance to hoist the national flag at the international level. He urged people to encourage them and 'Cheer for Bharat'.

During the broadcast, he also interacted with Indian students who performed very well in the recently held Mathematics Olympiad. “A few days ago, an Olympics took place in the world of mathematics also — the International Mathematics Olympiad. Indian students have performed very well in this Olympiad. Our team won four gold medals and one silver medal,” Modi said.

The prime minister also hailed the inclusion of the ' Moidams' in Assam in the UNESCO world heritage list and said it is a matter of immense joy for every Indian.

He also recalled unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of indomitable courage and bravery.

