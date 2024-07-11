PM Modi’s heart bleeds for innocents killed in Ukraine but not in Manipur: Meitei body

The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), one of the many conglomerates of Meitei organisations in Delhi, on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to solving the crisis in Manipur while preaching peace at the international stage with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.

The DMCC, in a statement, said the Prime Minister had “no heart to bleed” for the hundreds killed in Manipur but apparently had one for the innocent lives lost in conflicts such as the one in Ukraine.

“In his addresses [in Russia], Prime Minister Modi underscored that ‘peace is of utmost importance’ and stressed that ‘a solution to the war in Ukraine cannot be found on the battlefield’. While Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to promote peace on the international stage have been applauded, his apparent neglect of a severe domestic crisis in Manipur has raised significant concerns among citizens and political observers,” the DMCC said.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said that Mr. Modi was directly supervising peace efforts to end the ethnic conflict that has been on for more than 14 months now, for which talks had already purportedly started even though both Meitei and Kuki bodies have said they have no knowledge of any such peace talks being under way.

The DMCC said it had gone through Mr. Modi’s official schedule and found that he had travelled to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh 21 times each in 2017 alone, but just one time each to Sikkim, Mizoram, and Puducherry, while visiting Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland just twice in the past four years.

“Between 2014 and 2018, he has travelled to U.P. the most for both official and unofficial trips, totalling 49 visits. The Prime Minister has visited his bastion, Gujarat, 23 times on official visits, with 10 unofficial visits, totalling 33; but had failed to visit Manipur, where the conflict had killed 221 people, displaced over 60,000 people, led to burning and vandalisation of thousands of homes and hundreds of religious structures, with dozens of people still missing.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the Chief Minister’s remarks that he had full confidence in Mr. Modi’s direct supervision of the efforts to resolve the crisis in Manipur, Kuki bodies such as the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the State, said they had no knowledge of any peace talks. Several Meitei organisations have also said that they had no knowledge of such measures.

The Kuki Students Organisation in Churachandpur too issued a statement saying that they were not aware of any such peace talks being under way, adding that if this were the case, then there should be “transparency and accountability” from the Chief Minister on how these negotiations were purportedly being held.

Seram Rojesh, convener of the DMCC, told The Hindu, “We do not know if any such thing is happening. But the CM is claiming it.”

In a statement on the Chief Minister’s claims, the KIM said, “The Kuki Inpi, as the Apex body of the Kukis, has no knowledge of any ‘Peace Talk’ held between the Kuki-Zo people and the Meiteis as mentioned by the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. In sharp contrast, the Kuki Inpi will remain committed to its resolve for a political boycott of the Manipur state government for orchestrating and perpetrating the persecution against the Kuki-Zo people.”