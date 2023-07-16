HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi's France and UAE visits not just 'high on optics' but also 'high on substantive outcomes': Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday returned after successive visits to France and the United Arab Emirates

July 16, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters, in New Delhi on July 16, 2023

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters, in New Delhi on July 16, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on July 16 termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to France and the UAE "successful" and said they were not just "high on optics" but also "high on substantive outcomes".

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday returned after "successful" visits to France and the United Arab Emirates.

"The Prime Minister's visits to France and UAE were successful and outcome positive," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

It has been “India flavour and India story” in many parts of the world since the Prime Minister embarked on an official visit to the U.S., Australia, Egypt, France, the UAE and Japan starting in May, Mr. Puri said.

"Certainly, all of these visits have very positive outcomes in both bilateral and multilateral arena,” he said.

"In terms of both the sheer momentum of our exchanges with the outside world and also the kind of events which are planned for the coming weeks leading up to the G20 summit, I think it's India flavour and India story in many parts of the world,” he added.

Speaking about the Prime Minister's visit to France, he said, "This was not just a visit which was high on optics but it was also high on substantive outcomes. More than that it also provides the grounds for cooperation in the next 25 years."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / France / United Arab Emirates

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.