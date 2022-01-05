PM Modi’s Ferozepur visit in Punjab cancelled over ‘security lapse’: MHA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade stranded on a flyover 30 km away from Hussainiwala due to road jams by protesting farmers, in Punjab on January 5, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

CHANDIGARH

05 January 2022 15:17 IST

Taking cognisance of the serious security lapse, the MHA has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Government

Amid a “security lapse”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed event on January 5 in Punjab’s Ferozepur had to be cancelled, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Taking cognisance of the serious security lapse. the MHA has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Government and to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones for several projects.

According to the MHA statement, Prime Minister landed at Bathinda today (Jan. 5) morning from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. “Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He then proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Police,” the statement said, adding, “Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM.”

The statement added that Prime Minister’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. “As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport,” the statement added.

Farmers have been opposing Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the largest farmer outfit in Punjab, was at the forefront of the protest against his visit and its members were seen demonstrating and blocking roads at several places across the State.