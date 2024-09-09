PM Modi’s ‘abject failure’ in Manipur is unforgivable: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (September 9. 2024) said, “PM Modi’s abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable,“ as he continued to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his inaction towards the ongoing violence in Manipur.

In a post on X, Mr. Kharge listed out several ways in which PM Modi, the State CM, and the Home Minister have shown disregard to the situation there.

He said that the Former Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey, said that the Manipuris “are upset and sad, for they wanted PM Modi to visit them”.

He said that the Prime Minister has not “spent a single second in Manipur” as violence ensues and that the people are suffering “the consequences of Modi-Shah’s complicity”.

Mr. Kharge also alleged that BJP’s Manipur CM has been incompetent as he reportedly demanded the transfer of the ‘Unified Command’, which oversees security operations in Manipur, to the state government. The Unified Command is currently handled by a team of Union Home Ministry officials, the state security adviser and the Indian Army.

“Just like the PM, it looks like the Union Home Minister has also given up on his Constitutional responsibility to ensure security in Manipur, and is busy politicking and addressing rallies in elections going states. Drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks have begun, and this is now turning out to be a National Security threat. In such a serious situation, BJP seems to enact a resignation drama,” he added.

He went on to list the demands of the Congress to the Centre to take immediate action in Manipur. “The Indian National Congress demands - 1) Manipur CM should be immediately dismissed; 2) Union Government must take full responsibility for the sensitive security situation. There should be a massive crackdown on all kinds of insurgent groups, with the help of the state forces; 3) The Supreme Court mandated and monitored the Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence must expedite its investigation. Modi Govt must not misuse CBI, NIA and other agencies investigating the violence; 4) Attempts to foster peace and normalcy must start immediately by taking all political parties, representatives and civil society member of every community on board.“

Fresh violence erupted in the State earlier on Friday (September 6, 2024) after a 70-year-old Meitei died in a rocket attack in the central part of Manipur. Early Saturday (September 7, 2024) morning, six people were killed in a gunfight along the State’s border with Assam.