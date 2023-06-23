PM Modi working to fulfil Syama Prasad Mukherjee's dream of Akhand Bharat: Tripura CM

June 23, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - AGARTALA

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 23 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to fulfil Syama Prasad Mukherjee's "dream of Akhand Bharat".

Addressing a programme on the death anniversary of Mukherjee, Mr. Saha claimed that West Bengal, which he helped create, was turning into "mini Pakistan".

"Many people feared bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir if Article 370 was repealed, but no blood was spilled there after the special status was revoked. PM Modi has been working as a torch-bearer to fulfil Syama Prasad Mukherjee's dream of Akhand Bharat," he said.

"The soil where this great leader was born is literally turning into mini Pakistan. It was Mukherjee who ensured that parts of West Bengal and Assam do not get included in East Pakistan," he said.

Mass appeal

Warning BJP workers against any complicity, Mr. Saha asked them to maintain contact with the people and try to address their problems.

"In 2018, several people from the CPI(M) and the Congress joined the BJP, helping it to form the government in Tripura. The party has been able to retain power for the second term but it will be suicidal if we can't maintain relations with the masses," he said.

"People are aware and keep a track on the activities of their leaders. We must be patient and know their problems, and try to solve those as much as possible," he added.

Mr. Saha said that the people's support was important for the electoral process. "Therefore, Ministers, MLAs and party leaders should work for the betterment of the people," he said.

