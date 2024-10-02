PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) enquired about Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's health with his wife Latha over phone and conveyed his wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, PM Modi spoke to Latha Rajinikanth today to inquire about the health of Rajinikanth. "The PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth post-surgery & PM wished him a speedy recovery." The 73-year-old actor is currently hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart, at a private hospital in Chennai.

Our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi avl spoke telephonically to Smt. Latha Rajinikanth avl today to inquire about the health of our Super Star Thiru @rajinikanth avl.



Hon PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth avl post-surgery & Hon PM wished him a speedy… pic.twitter.com/dvneX2IJju — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 1, 2024

Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.