GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery

PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth post-surgery & PM wished him a speedy recovery, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Updated - October 02, 2024 11:22 am IST - Chennai

PTI
PM Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth

PM Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) enquired about Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's health with his wife Latha over phone and conveyed his wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, PM Modi spoke to Latha Rajinikanth today to inquire about the health of Rajinikanth. "The PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth post-surgery & PM wished him a speedy recovery." The 73-year-old actor is currently hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart, at a private hospital in Chennai.

Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:14 am IST

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.