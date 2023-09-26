PM Modi wishes predecessor Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

September 26, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday.

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Mr. Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004-14.

Also read: History will be kinder to me than the media, says Manmohan

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

Mr. Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time.

