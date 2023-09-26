HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi wishes predecessor Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

September 26, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday.

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Mr. Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004-14.

Also read: History will be kinder to me than the media, says Manmohan

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

Mr. Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time.

Related Topics

national politics / human interest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.