PM Modi wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

Eid prayers at Jama Masjid, Delhi, on August 12, 2019.

Eid prayers at Jama Masjid, Delhi, on August 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Greeting people on Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society.

Eid al-Adha, also called festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Monday.

“My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

