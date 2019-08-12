PM Modi wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

Greeting people on Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society.

Eid al-Adha, also called festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Monday.

“My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.